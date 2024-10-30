ADVERTISEMENT

Nara Lokesh meets Amazon Web Services MD Rachel Skaff and Indra Nooyi, among others, in Las Vegas

Published - October 30, 2024 12:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nara Lokesh seeks investments from Amazon Web Services and Salesforce for AI and technology development in Andhra Pradesh

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

IT & Electronics and Education Minister Nara Lokesh interacts with former chairman & CEO of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi on the sidelines of the IT Serve Alliance Annual Conference at Las Vegas, U.S. on October 30, 2024. Photo: X/@naralokesh

IT & Electronics and Education Minister Nara Lokesh requested Amazon Web Services (AWS) MD Rachel Skaff to establish a data centre in Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) during an interaction with her on the sidelines of the IT Serve Alliance Annual Conference at Las Vegas on Wednesday (October 30, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Lokesh is on a week-long visit to the U.S. since October 25 to attract investments.

IT Minister Nara Lokesh calls on Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, other tech CEOs in U.S.

Ms. Skaff stated that Amazon was focusing on cloud infrastructure, enterprise solutions, and digital transformation and it was playing a major role in expanding cloud services and solutions globally, with emphasis on innovations in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning and cloud infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said she would consider providing cloud services in the State. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Lokesh mentioned that AWS would be helpful to A.P. in reaching its digital transformation goals and in implementing smart governance. The State has robust infrastructure and green energy projects that would  provide renewable energy for sustainable cloud operations, he added. 

Lokesh invites Tesla, Perot Group to invest in Andhra Pradesh 

E-governance and AI-driven solutions

Later, Mr. Lokesh had a meeting with Salesforce AI CEO Clara Shih. He requested her to provide AI tools and mentorship to technology startups in A.P. and to offer skill training to youth for AI-based industries. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Lokesh also urged her to collaborate with educational institutions to offer AI certification programmes and hands-on training, and to introduce Salesforce’s Einstein AI in A.P. for improving Customer Relationship Management (CRM).

Andhra Pradesh government focussing on decentralised development, says Nara Lokesh

Further, he sought Salesforce’s support for implementing e-governance and AI-driven solutions in the State for improving service delivery mechanisms and public engagement through predictive analytics and automated processes. 

Ms. Shih said she would discuss the proposals made by Mr. Lokesh with her team, while expressing the company’s commitment to ‘responsible AI use in government projects’.

Nara Lokesh showcases investment opportunities in A.P. at San Francisco entrepreneurs’ meet

Invites Indra Nooyi to visit A.P.

Mr. Lokesh went on to meet PepsiCo former CEO Indra Nooyi. He sought her support for A.P. Government’s initiatives to attract foreign investments in technology and manufacturing. 

He invited Ms. Nooyi to visit A.P. to witness the State’s technological ecosystem, infrastructure, and potential for industrial development. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US