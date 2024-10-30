GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nara Lokesh meets Amazon Web Services MD Rachel Skaff and Indra Nooyi, among others, in Las Vegas

Nara Lokesh seeks investments from Amazon Web Services and Salesforce for AI and technology development in Andhra Pradesh

Published - October 30, 2024 12:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
IT & Electronics and Education Minister Nara Lokesh interacts with former chairman & CEO of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi on the sidelines of the IT Serve Alliance Annual Conference at Las Vegas, U.S. on October 30, 2024. Photo: X/@naralokesh

IT & Electronics and Education Minister Nara Lokesh interacts with former chairman & CEO of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi on the sidelines of the IT Serve Alliance Annual Conference at Las Vegas, U.S. on October 30, 2024. Photo: X/@naralokesh

IT & Electronics and Education Minister Nara Lokesh requested Amazon Web Services (AWS) MD Rachel Skaff to establish a data centre in Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) during an interaction with her on the sidelines of the IT Serve Alliance Annual Conference at Las Vegas on Wednesday (October 30, 2024).

Mr. Lokesh is on a week-long visit to the U.S. since October 25 to attract investments.

IT Minister Nara Lokesh calls on Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, other tech CEOs in U.S.

Ms. Skaff stated that Amazon was focusing on cloud infrastructure, enterprise solutions, and digital transformation and it was playing a major role in expanding cloud services and solutions globally, with emphasis on innovations in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning and cloud infrastructure.

She said she would consider providing cloud services in the State. 

Mr. Lokesh mentioned that AWS would be helpful to A.P. in reaching its digital transformation goals and in implementing smart governance. The State has robust infrastructure and green energy projects that would  provide renewable energy for sustainable cloud operations, he added. 

Lokesh invites Tesla, Perot Group to invest in Andhra Pradesh 

E-governance and AI-driven solutions

Later, Mr. Lokesh had a meeting with Salesforce AI CEO Clara Shih. He requested her to provide AI tools and mentorship to technology startups in A.P. and to offer skill training to youth for AI-based industries. 

Mr. Lokesh also urged her to collaborate with educational institutions to offer AI certification programmes and hands-on training, and to introduce Salesforce’s Einstein AI in A.P. for improving Customer Relationship Management (CRM).

Andhra Pradesh government focussing on decentralised development, says Nara Lokesh

Further, he sought Salesforce’s support for implementing e-governance and AI-driven solutions in the State for improving service delivery mechanisms and public engagement through predictive analytics and automated processes. 

Ms. Shih said she would discuss the proposals made by Mr. Lokesh with her team, while expressing the company’s commitment to ‘responsible AI use in government projects’.

Nara Lokesh showcases investment opportunities in A.P. at San Francisco entrepreneurs’ meet

Invites Indra Nooyi to visit A.P.

Mr. Lokesh went on to meet PepsiCo former CEO Indra Nooyi. He sought her support for A.P. Government’s initiatives to attract foreign investments in technology and manufacturing. 

He invited Ms. Nooyi to visit A.P. to witness the State’s technological ecosystem, infrastructure, and potential for industrial development. 

Published - October 30, 2024 12:14 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / computing and information technology / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.