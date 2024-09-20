Nara Lokesh inaugurates Dialysis Center at Bangarupalem

Minister of Information Technology and Communication & Industries, Nara Lokesh, on Friday assured that all commitments made during the Yuvagalam Padayatra will be honoured, while inaugurating the Dialysis Centre at Bangarupalem, 25 kilometres from Chittoor on Friday.

“The inauguration of the Dialysis Centre marked the fulfilment of the first promise made during the completion of the Padayatra in Chittoor district, within 100 days of assuming power. I am committed to the development of the the district and relieve the people of their debts within the next 5 years,” he said, adding that the the centre was established following the local community’s request for such a facility.

He also emphasised the prevalence of kidney diseases in Bangarupalem and the financial and logistical burden faced by the people in accessing dialysis treatment. This initiative aimed to alleviate the suffering of kidney patients by providing free dialysis services in their village, eliminating the need to travel long distances for treatment, he informed.

Referring to his Padayatra, which commenced from Kuppam in January last year, spanning 2,200 villages across 11 combined districts and 97 Assembly constituencies, He highlighted the challenges, including attempts by the authorities to obstruct the youth.

Upon arrival, the Minister confirmed the government’s commitment to public health by inaugurating a newly constructed 30-bed hospital in Bangarupalem. Subsequently, he initiated a blood donation camp in collaboration with the Red Cross on the hospital premises and also participated in planting saplings within the hospital grounds.

Chittoor MP Daggumalla Prasada Rao, State Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, Puthalapattu MLA Murali Mohan, Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthy Nani, and other leaders were present at the event.

