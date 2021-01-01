Nara Lokesh dares CM Jaganmohan Reddy to swear at Simhachalam Temple

VIJAYAWADA

01 January 2021 16:53 IST

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National General Secretary Nara Lokesh has accused Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy of fielding his party MP Vijay Sai Reddy and others to make false and baseless allegations against him for narrow political gains.

In a statement on Friday, Mr. Lokesh told the CM that all the charges being made by the YSRCP leaders were proved to be 'fake' in the people's court already. They utterly failed to prove their charges with respect to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD)'s pink diamond. It exposed their baseless propaganda in front of the people of the whole State, he said.

Offering to swear at the Simhachalam Appanna Temple that the YSRCP leaders were making fake allegations, he asked whether the Chief Minister was ready to swear at Appanna Temple on their party charges. “The CM had no respect for the Hindu sentiments going by how he had not given the declaration of faith before entry into Tirumala Temple. Now, his Government appointed Karan Reddy as the Vice President of TTD Hyderabad Advisory Committee even though Karan was charged with spoiling a woman's life in the name of false marriage promises,” he alleged.

Mr. Lokesh slammed the government for continuing its suppression of the voice, what he called, of the media by bringing in draconian GOs. The accreditations of the journalists were removed by issuing GO 142. It was alarming that journalists and journalists' associations were removed from the accreditation committees. Only 10% accreditations were given now when compared to the previous TDP rule. Arbitrarily, new accreditations were given only to the CM's own media. The voice of the media was suppressed by bringing GO 2430, he alleged.