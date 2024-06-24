GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nara Lokesh clears DSC file, sends it for Cabinet approval after taking charge as Minister

A new Excise Policy would be introduced soon to usher in transparency in the distribution and sale of liquor, says Kollu Ravindra

Published - June 24, 2024 08:19 pm IST - AMARAVATI

Sambasiva Rao M.
Nara Lokesh being greeted after taking charge as Minister for Human Resources, Information Technology and Electronics, at the Secretariat on Monday.

Nara Lokesh being greeted after taking charge as Minister for Human Resources, Information Technology and Electronics, at the Secretariat on Monday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

 

Minister for Human Resources Development, IT Electronics & Communication and RTG Nara Lokesh, after taking charge, cleared the DSC notification-related policy file and sent it for the approval of the Cabinet on Monday (June 24). Several teachers and student union leaders called on Mr. Lokesh and congratulated him.

Amidst Vedic chanting, Mr. Lokesh entered his chambers at the fourth block of the Secretariat accompanied by his colleagues in the Cabinet including Vangalapudi Anitha (Home), Gummadi Sandhya Rani (Women & Child Welfare; Tribal Welfare), S. Savitha (BC Welfare; Economically Weaker Sections Welfare, Handlooms & Textiles), Kondapalli Srinivas (MSME; SERP NRI Empowerment & Relations) and T.G. Bharat (Industries & Commerce).

Former MPs including Galla Jayadev, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, MLAs Palla Srinivasa Rao, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, Bhashyam Praveen and Nakka Ananda Babu, party MLCs P. Ashok Babu, Vepada Chiranjeevi, Kancherla Srikanth, and Bhumireddy Rambhupal Reddy, and TDP NRI coordinator Vemuri Ravi Kumar were among those who congratulated Mr. Lokesh on the occasion.

Kollu Ravindra takes charge 

TDP MLA Kollu Ravindra assumed office as Minister for Mines & Geology and Excise in the third block at the Secretariat on Monday.

Mr. Ravindra said that the NDA government would usher in reforms in the Excise Department, which he alleged had indulged in corruption during the last five years. He added that the government would introduce a new Excise Policy shortly and ensure transparency and accountability in the entire process of liquor distribution from distilleries to shops.

He added that the government would crack down on corruption in sand mining and ensure proper supply of sand to the public. He said the natural resources would be used for the State’s development.

