Nara Lokesh calls off padayatra, launches protest against police for preventing to meet his father

September 09, 2023 11:02 am | Updated 11:02 am IST - RAZOLE

Tension prevailed across Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema district since the early hours of September 9 after TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh called off his Yuva Galam Padayatra and launched a protest against police for preventing him from leaving Konaseema to see his father, N. Chandrababu Naidu, former Chief Minister and TDP National President.

The police arrived at Podalada Yuva Galam camp in Razole, where they stopped Mr. Lokesh to proceed to meet his father who was arrested in connection with the corruption case in the AP Skill Development Corporation. Later, Mr. Lokesh alone began a sit-in protest in front of the Yuva Galam camp. “I would like to see my father. No supporter would accompany me during the journey by road”, explained Mr. Lokesh to the police.

As news of the arrest of Mr. Chandrababu Naidu spread, scores of TDP supporters arrived at the Yuva Galam camp to extend their solidarity. However, Konaseema police served a notice to Mr. Lokesh for preventive arrest to avoid any untoward incidents in the wake of the arrest of his father.

In Kakinada, TDP senior leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu alleged that the arrest of Mr. Chandrababu Naidu was an act of revenge by Chief Minister Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy. The police are on alert across the Godavari region to prevent any protests.

