ADVERTISEMENT

Nara Lokesh calls off padayatra, launches protest against police for preventing to meet his father

September 09, 2023 11:02 am | Updated 11:02 am IST - RAZOLE 

The police prevented Mr. Lokesh from leaving Konaseema to see his father; Mr. Lokesh staged a protest alone at Yuvagalam Padayatra camp in Razole

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh launches protest against police for preventing him to leave from Konaseema to see his father N. Chandrababu Naidu, on September 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tension prevailed across Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema district since the early hours of September 9 after TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh called off his Yuva Galam Padayatra and launched a protest against police for preventing him from leaving Konaseema to see his father, N. Chandrababu Naidu, former Chief Minister and TDP National President.

ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh CID arrests Chandrababu Naidu amidst high tension in Nandyal

The police arrived at Podalada Yuva Galam camp in Razole, where they stopped Mr. Lokesh to proceed to meet his father who was arrested in connection with the corruption case in the AP Skill Development Corporation. Later, Mr. Lokesh alone began a sit-in protest in front of the Yuva Galam camp. “I would like to see my father. No supporter would accompany me during the journey by road”, explained Mr. Lokesh to the police.

As news of the arrest of Mr. Chandrababu Naidu spread, scores of TDP supporters arrived at the Yuva Galam camp to extend their solidarity. However, Konaseema police served a notice to Mr. Lokesh for preventive arrest to avoid any untoward incidents in the wake of the arrest of his father.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In Kakinada, TDP senior leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu alleged that the arrest of Mr. Chandrababu Naidu was an act of revenge by Chief Minister Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy. The police are on alert across the Godavari region to prevent any protests.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US