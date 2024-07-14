ADVERTISEMENT

Nara Lokesh and wife offer prayers at Ganganamma temple for prosperity of Andhra Pradesh

Published - July 14, 2024 06:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

He promises all possible help for the development of the temple

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

IT Minister Nara Lokesh

Minister for Human Resources and IT and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh and his wife Nara Brahmani offered special prayers at Ganganamma temple at Tadepalli near here on Sunday.

On the occasion, Mr. Lokesh said that he prayed to the Goddess for bountiful rains in the State and the well-being, health and prosperity of people. He assured of all possible help for the development of the temple. He took part in ‘anna danam’ conducted by the temple authorities. 

He congratulated the temple committee members, TDP senior leader Dontireddi Sambi Reddy and others for their role in renovation of the temple. 

