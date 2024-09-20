Nara Lokesh advocates improving government schools in Chittoor district

Minister of Information Technology and Communication & Industries, Nara Lokesh, on Friday made a surprise visit to Akanambattu Zilla Parishad High School in Puthalapattu constituency and inspected the 8th, 9th, and 10th grade classrooms for any existing deficiencies.

Upon learning that some students had not received their textbooks, Mr. Lokesh instructed authorities to ensure immediate distribution of the necessary course materials. He also inquired about the language of instruction and was informed that the classes were being delivered in both Telugu and English.

He was informed by the students that due to the lack of benches, they had sit on the floor, to which he assured that the necessary furniture will be provided. When discussing the cleanliness of toilets, students expressed satisfaction with the improvements made over the past three months.

Meanwhile, the Minister held a meeting with the Education Department officials during the visit, and raised concerns about the low rate of attendance of students in government schools across the State, which stands at 70%. Teachers highlighted the need for improved transportation facilities to the schools, he urged teachers to pay special attention to students whomay be lagging and encouraged collective efforts in improving government schools.

Moreover, he addressed the issue of students accessing inappropriate content on government-provided devices and suggested developing computer labs in government schools as an alternative. He reiterated the government’s commitment to promptly addressing issues in the Education Department.