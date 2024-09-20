GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nara Lokesh advocates improving government schools in Chittoor district

Published - September 20, 2024 08:28 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau
Nara Lokesh inspecting the damaged roof of a Government High School in Puthalapattu mandal of Chittoor district on Friday.

Nara Lokesh inspecting the damaged roof of a Government High School in Puthalapattu mandal of Chittoor district on Friday.

Minister of Information Technology and Communication & Industries, Nara Lokesh, on Friday made a surprise visit to Akanambattu Zilla Parishad High School in Puthalapattu constituency and inspected the 8th, 9th, and 10th grade classrooms for any existing deficiencies.

Upon learning that some students had not received their textbooks, Mr. Lokesh instructed authorities to ensure immediate distribution of the necessary course materials. He also inquired about the language of instruction and was informed that the classes were being delivered in both Telugu and English.

He was informed by the students that due to the lack of benches, they had sit on the floor, to which he assured that the necessary furniture will be provided. When discussing the cleanliness of toilets, students expressed satisfaction with the improvements made over the past three months.

Meanwhile, the Minister held a meeting with the Education Department officials during the visit, and raised concerns about the low rate of attendance of students in government schools across the State, which stands at 70%. Teachers highlighted the need for improved transportation facilities to the schools, he urged teachers to pay special attention to students whomay be lagging and encouraged collective efforts in improving government schools.

Moreover, he addressed the issue of students accessing inappropriate content on government-provided devices and suggested developing computer labs in government schools as an alternative. He reiterated the government’s commitment to promptly addressing issues in the Education Department.

Published - September 20, 2024 08:28 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / education / students

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.