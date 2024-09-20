Nara Lokesh accepts and dares Y.V. Subba Reddy to live up to his challenge

In a scathing confrontation, Human Resources Development and IT Minister Nara Lokesh accepted the challenge thrown by former TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and expressed his readiness to swear in front of the deity Lord Venkateswara regarding the use of adulterated ghee in the preparation of prasadams at Tirumala temple.

Mr. Lokesh’s sharp reaction comes amid ongoing controversy, with laboratory reports confirming the alleged presence of animal fat in ghee used for temple offerings – a charge that has sparked outrage among devotees.

Mr. Lokesh who reached Tirupati on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) night, to take part in the locally arranged programmes did not hold back and said that “I am already here in the town and ready to swear. Is he [Subba Reddy] ready to swear before the deity? The laboratory reports confirm the use of animal fat—what more proof does he need?” he shot back and accused Reddy of turning a blind eye to several alleged irregularities during his tenure as chairman of the TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams).

In an escalation of rhetoric, he pointed to the viral video in which Mr. Reddy had arrogantly advocated for a sharp increase in ticket prices for sevas and darshan (during one of his board discussions) a move he charged was later dropped after encountering a serious backlash from the pilgrim fraternity.

Recalling the contentious ‘pink diamond’ issue, in which he and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu were accused of stealing the precious stone belonging to the temple, he questioned as to what had happened to those allegations and why couldn’t they prove it during their five-year rule. Further lashing out at Mr. Reddy he questioned, “Do you only know how to politicise fake issues, or do you really care about protecting the sanctity of the temple?”