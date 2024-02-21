Nara Bhuvaneswari’s ‘light-hearted banter’ sends social media agog

February 21, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Nara Bhuvaneswari’s exchange of banter with the TDP activists during her ‘Nijam Gelavali’ (truth should triumph) programme at Shantipuram in Kuppam Assembly constituency on Wednesday sparked a controversy.

Addressing the party cadres at the village, Ms. Bhuvaneshwari, wife of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, said she preferred to crack a “joke” and sought the gathering to respond freely.

“After doing the Nijam Gelavali yatra and experiencing the love of people, I have a desire in my heart. With trust in Mr. Chandrababu Naidu, the people of Kuppam have been voting for him for the past 35 years. I may ask him to take a break, and I’ll run for the office. Those who support Mr. Chandrababu Naidu, please raise your hands. Now, those who want to support me, raise your hands. Well, you can’t choose both of us at once,” she said.

She, however, made it clear that people should not take her words seriously. “Only Mr. Chandrababu Naidu will contest from Kuppam,” she asserted.

Within a couple of hours, social media posts, believed to be from the YSRCP cadre and sympathisers, went viral. The posts said that Mr. Naidu had accepted defeat in Kuppam much in advance, and hence projecting his wife Ms. Bhuvaneswari.

Meanwhile, TDP MLC and Kuppam’s party in-charge Kancharla Srikanth said it was unfortunate that the YSRCP leaders resorted to “twisting the comments” of Ms. Bhuvaneswari.

“This shows the unethical politics of the YSRCP leaders. Unable to digest the massive public support for Mr. Naidu, the YSRCP leaders have turned to a vicious campaign against the TDP,” he said.