Nara Bhuvaneswari to begin Nijam Gelavali Yatra at Naravaripalle on October 25 

October 22, 2023 11:28 am | Updated 11:28 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nara Bhuvaneswari is set to embark on Nijam Gelavali (truth should triumph)Yatra from Naravaripalle in Chandragiri Assembly constituency of Tirupati district on October 25, protesting against the arrest of her husband and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Mr. Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in the Skill Development scam case, and has been in the Rajamahendravaram central jail for over seven weeks now. Frantic efforts to secure bail for him have failed.

Also read | My father is languishing in jail due to the influence being exerted by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, alleges Lokesh

While the ACB Court in Vijayawada extended Mr. Naidu’s remand till November 1, the Supreme Court — which his family is desperately looking up to for relief — reserved its judgement case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Mr. Naidu’s anticipatory bail plea in the FiberNet scam case is pending final adjudication in the apex court.

Much churning has so far taken place in the TDP on ways to wriggle out of the major crisis in so far as the multiple criminal cases that are lined up against Mr. Naidu is concerned.

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh had suspended his Yuva Galam Padayatra in the wake of his father’s arrest on September 9 and had to postpone its resumption.

Ms. Bhuvaneswari decided to reach out to the people to drum up support for her husband.

As part of her Yatra, Ms. Bhuvaneswari will be consoling the families of persons who purportedly died due to the agony caused by Mr. Naidu’s arrest.

The TDP sought police protection for her Yatra as the political atmosphere had been charged ever since Mr. Naidu began his tour of irrigation projects on August 1 much to the chagrin of the ruling YSR Congress Party.

Incidentally, Mr. Naidu was accused of inciting violence at his public meeting in Angallu village of Annamayya district and struggled to obtain anticipatory bail in this case from the High Court.

The TDP is geared up for the battle ahead, especially to make Ms. Bhuvaneswari’s Yatra a grand success, giving the much-needed morale booster to the party in the run up to 2024 elections.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT