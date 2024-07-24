Nara Bhuvaneswari pledges to usher in ‘unprecedented development’ in Kuppam

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneswari on Wednesday expressed her gratitude to the women of Nadumuru village as part of her four-day ‘thanksgiving visit’ to Kuppam Assembly constituency in Chittoor district.

Interacting with the women in the village, Ms. Bhuvaneswari said she was grateful for the love, affection, and support showed by them to her family. She acknowledged the “sleepless nights” spent by the people of Kuppam to ensure the victory of her husband and the subsequent electoral success of the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance in the State. She said that the people had an unshakeable belief in Mr. Naidu’s leadership, which led to him being elected from Kuppam as an MLA for eight times, and as Chief Minister for a fourth time.

Ms. Bhuvaneswari said Mr. Naidu’s dedication to serving the public surpasses any personal or family considerations, and pledged to take measures to facilitate the empowerment and development of every woman in Kuppam.

Ms. Bhuvaneswari assured the people of the constituency of making efforts to generate employment opportunities, with plans to relocate unemployed individuals to Kuppam and create job prospects.

She assured swift resolutions to land-related issues stemming from the past administration, and reiterated her commitment to the the welfare of the people of Kuppam, referring to them as her children and pledging to advocate for their progress.

Ms. Bhuvaneswari outlined plans for the holistic development of all villages within the constituency, including the two ‘adopted villages’ of Gudupalle and Kuppam mandals. She expressed her willingness to advocate assertively for the unprecedented development of Kuppam constituency.

The event was attended by MLC Kancharla Srikanth and Telugu Desam Party leaders and activists from Gudupalle, Kuppam, Ramakuppam and Shantipuram mandals.

Meanwhile, a section of the TDP cadre observed that they were surprised to see Ms. Bhuvaneswari embarking on a four-day tour of Kuppam Assembly constituency. “Even Mr. Naidu never stayed in Kuppam for more than three days, that too once in a year, in all his 35 years of association with the constituency as MLA,” a senior party leader said.

It led to speculation that Ms. Bhuvaneswari might be preparing the ground to contest the 2029 Assembly elections from Kuppam constituency.

