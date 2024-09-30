Nara Bhuvaneswari inaugurates NTR Memorial Trust’s fourth blood bank in Rajamahendravaram

NTR Memorial Trust managing trustee Nara Bhuvaneswari on Monday inaugurated the NTR Memorial Trust blood bank at Prakash Nagar in Rajamahendravaram.

The NTR Memorial Trust in collaboration with Gorantla Tatarao Memorial Foundation (GSR) will operate the blood bank. Rajamahendravaram Rural MLA Gorantla Buchaiah Chowdary, GSR Foundation managing trustee Ms. Venkata Lakshmi and managing director Gorantla Ravi Ram were present.

Speaking to the media Ms. Bhuvaneswari said, “Our family will be indebted to the people of Rajamahendravaram for their affection shown on our family when my husband and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was imprisoned for 53 days in Rajahmundry Central Prison”.

“Our family will always remember the moral support and affection shown to us during those challenging period in Rajamahendravaram”, said Ms. Bhuvaneswari. Ms. Bhuvaneswari claimed that the NTR Memorial Trust has four blood banks in total, the other three being in Tirupati, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. She also flagged off an ambulance during the inauguration of the blood bank.