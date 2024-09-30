GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nara Bhuvaneswari inaugurates NTR Memorial Trust’s fourth blood bank in Rajamahendravaram

Published - September 30, 2024 07:11 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
NTR Memorial Trust managing trustee Nara Bhuvaneswari flagging off an ambulance during the inauguration of a blood bank in Rajamahendravaram on Monday.

NTR Memorial Trust managing trustee Nara Bhuvaneswari flagging off an ambulance during the inauguration of a blood bank in Rajamahendravaram on Monday.

NTR Memorial Trust managing trustee Nara Bhuvaneswari on Monday inaugurated the NTR Memorial Trust blood bank at Prakash Nagar in Rajamahendravaram. 

The NTR Memorial Trust in collaboration with Gorantla Tatarao Memorial Foundation (GSR) will operate the blood bank. Rajamahendravaram Rural MLA Gorantla Buchaiah Chowdary, GSR Foundation managing trustee Ms. Venkata Lakshmi and managing director Gorantla Ravi Ram were present. 

Speaking to the media Ms. Bhuvaneswari said, “Our family will be indebted to the people of Rajamahendravaram for their affection shown on our family when my husband and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was imprisoned for 53 days in Rajahmundry Central Prison”.

“Our family will always remember the moral support and affection shown to us during those challenging period in Rajamahendravaram”, said Ms. Bhuvaneswari. Ms. Bhuvaneswari claimed that the NTR Memorial Trust has four blood banks in total, the other three being in Tirupati, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. She also flagged off an ambulance during the inauguration of the blood bank.

Published - September 30, 2024 07:11 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Rajahmundry

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.