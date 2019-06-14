Andhra Pradesh

‘Nanotechnology can help protect environment’

more-in

More than 100 research papers presented at conference

Nanotechnology could benefit farmers, the economy and help prevent damage to the environment, said Pawan Kumar Agrawal , Vice-Chancellor, Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT).

As many as 100 research papers were submitted at the ‘AgriNANO’, the third annual national conference on ‘Challenges and opportunities in Agrinanotechnology’, organised by the Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University here on Thursday.

The three-day event, organised by Tirupati-based Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS) and the Society for Agrinanotechnology, received papers on synthesis and characterisation techniques developed for nanomaterials, nanoscale nutrients for agricultural applications, food packaging, disease mechanisms and regenerative medicine, and nano toxicity.

Mr. Agrawal said nanotechnology could minimise wastage and as it was an emerging field, it needed regulation.

Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU) Vice-Chancellor Y. Hari Babu spoke on veterinary applications of nanotechnology to check weather meat served is contaminated.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 25, 2019 7:02:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/nanotechnology-can-help-protect-environment/article27902877.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY