‘Nanotechnology can help protect environment’

Nanotechnology could benefit farmers, the economy and help prevent damage to the environment, said Pawan Kumar Agrawal , Vice-Chancellor, Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT).

As many as 100 research papers were submitted at the ‘AgriNANO’, the third annual national conference on ‘Challenges and opportunities in Agrinanotechnology’, organised by the Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University here on Thursday.

The three-day event, organised by Tirupati-based Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS) and the Society for Agrinanotechnology, received papers on synthesis and characterisation techniques developed for nanomaterials, nanoscale nutrients for agricultural applications, food packaging, disease mechanisms and regenerative medicine, and nano toxicity.

Mr. Agrawal said nanotechnology could minimise wastage and as it was an emerging field, it needed regulation.

Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU) Vice-Chancellor Y. Hari Babu spoke on veterinary applications of nanotechnology to check weather meat served is contaminated.