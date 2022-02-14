Nannaya varsity Kakinada campus gets boys’ hostel
Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu on Monday inaugurated the boys’ hostel of the Malladi Satyalinga Naicker campus of Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) in the city. The MSN campus is known as AKNU’s Kakinada campus.
AKNU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mokka Jagannadha Rao said the accommodation facility would help attract students from across the State. “The hostel will offer a better academic environment on the campus,” he said.
AKNU Registrar T. Ashok and other teaching faculty were present.
