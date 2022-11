November 22, 2022 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST-New Delhi) and Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) on Tuesday conducted an exhibition on tribal freedom fighters on the university campus in the city.

AKNU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mokka Jagannadha Rao appealed to NCST member Roop Narayan G. Mandve to extend support for setting up a tribal museum on the university campus.

Students, teaching staff and general public visited the exhibition.