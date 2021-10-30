Nannaya university to go for NAAC accreditation this academic year

The beautification drive of the Rajamahendravaram campus the university to be done by December

30 October 2021 19:28 IST

Executive Council chalks out an action plan to spruce up infrastructure and labs

The Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU-Rajamahendravaram) is all set to go for accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in the present academic year.

The AKNU Executive Council chaired by Special Chief Secretary Satish Chandra on Saturday chalked out an action plan to give a fillip to the infrastructure facilities and laboratories for the NAAC accreditation. The EC meeting was held online.

Mr. Satish Chandra has lauded the university’s efforts to get the recognition of the National Council for Technical Education (NCTE) for the engineering courses.

“One of the major decisions taken by the Executive Council on Saturday is to go for the NAAC assessment and accreditation in the present academic year. We are preparing for the assessment early next year,” AKNU Vice-Chancellor Mokka Jagannadha Rao told The Hindu.

The EC has accepted the proposals for the renovation of all laboratories and equipment and to create additional infrastructure. The beautification drive of the Rajamahendravaram campus will also be done by December.

Science college building

“The EC members have accepted the proposal of construction of a new science college building on the university campus in Rajamahendravaram. It will be built by spending ₹6.2 crore and tenders will be invited soon,” said Prof. Jagannadha Rao.

He said that the university would focus on launching more skill development courses in collaboration with the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to prepare the students for various employment opportunities.