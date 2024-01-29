ADVERTISEMENT

Nannaya university to confer honorary doctorate on Sudha Murthy

January 29, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU-Rajamahendravaram) will confer an honorary doctorate (Honoris Causa) on writer and Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy during the convocation scheduled to be held on the university campus on January 31.

This year, the university will conduct the 13th, 14th and 15th convocations on the same day. Andhra Pradesh Governor and AKNU Chancellor S. Abdul Nazeer will preside over the convocations and Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana will be the guest of honour, said AKNU Vice-Chancellor Prof. K. Padmaraju.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US