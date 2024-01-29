GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nannaya university to confer honorary doctorate on Sudha Murthy

January 29, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU-Rajamahendravaram) will confer an honorary doctorate (Honoris Causa) on writer and Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy during the convocation scheduled to be held on the university campus on January 31.

This year, the university will conduct the 13th, 14th and 15th convocations on the same day. Andhra Pradesh Governor and AKNU Chancellor S. Abdul Nazeer will preside over the convocations and Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana will be the guest of honour, said AKNU Vice-Chancellor Prof. K. Padmaraju.

