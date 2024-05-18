ADVERTISEMENT

Nannaya University suspends academic, non-academic activities till June 6

Published - May 18, 2024 07:14 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Adikavi Nannaya University vice-chancellor Prof. K. Padmaraju on Saturday stated that all the university academic and administrative activities have been suspended till June 6 as the Election Commission of Andhra Pradesh has declared the campus ‘No Man Zone’. 

Many university buildings have been allocated to store the electronic voting machines (EVM) and the campus would also be the counting centre for the Rajamahendravaram Parliament and Assembly constituencies in the East Godavari district. 

In an official release, Prof. Padmaraju has sought support from the teaching, non-teaching staff and students to suspend all the activities on the campus till June 6.

