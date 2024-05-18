GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Nannaya University suspends academic, non-academic activities till June 6

Published - May 18, 2024 07:14 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Adikavi Nannaya University vice-chancellor Prof. K. Padmaraju on Saturday stated that all the university academic and administrative activities have been suspended till June 6 as the Election Commission of Andhra Pradesh has declared the campus ‘No Man Zone’. 

Many university buildings have been allocated to store the electronic voting machines (EVM) and the campus would also be the counting centre for the Rajamahendravaram Parliament and Assembly constituencies in the East Godavari district. 

In an official release, Prof. Padmaraju has sought support from the teaching, non-teaching staff and students to suspend all the activities on the campus till June 6.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.