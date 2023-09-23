ADVERTISEMENT

Nannaya university offers food science course in collaboration with CFTRI

September 23, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Food science laboratory to be set up on varsity campus at a cost of ₹80 lakh

The Hindu Bureau

Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU- Rajamahendravaram) in collaboration with the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI-Mysore) is offering Masters in Food Science and Technology course in the current academic year.

Recently, AKNU and the CFTRI signed a Memorandum of Understanding to offer the course, in which a complete semester would be dedicated for training at the CFTRI.

The candidates who qualified in the AP Universities Common Entrance Test-2023 could enrol in the course. The total number of seats available is 20.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice-Chancellor Prof. K. Padmaraju on Saturday said that ₹80 lakh has been released for construction of a food science laboratory on the university campus.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US