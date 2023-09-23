Nannaya university offers food science course in collaboration with CFTRI

September 23, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU- Rajamahendravaram) in collaboration with the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI-Mysore) is offering Masters in Food Science and Technology course in the current academic year.

Recently, AKNU and the CFTRI signed a Memorandum of Understanding to offer the course, in which a complete semester would be dedicated for training at the CFTRI.

The candidates who qualified in the AP Universities Common Entrance Test-2023 could enrol in the course. The total number of seats available is 20.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. K. Padmaraju on Saturday said that ₹80 lakh has been released for construction of a food science laboratory on the university campus.

