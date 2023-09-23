HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Nannaya university offers food science course in collaboration with CFTRI

Food science laboratory to be set up on varsity campus at a cost of ₹80 lakh

September 23, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU- Rajamahendravaram) in collaboration with the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI-Mysore) is offering Masters in Food Science and Technology course in the current academic year.

Recently, AKNU and the CFTRI signed a Memorandum of Understanding to offer the course, in which a complete semester would be dedicated for training at the CFTRI.

The candidates who qualified in the AP Universities Common Entrance Test-2023 could enrol in the course. The total number of seats available is 20.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. K. Padmaraju on Saturday said that ₹80 lakh has been released for construction of a food science laboratory on the university campus.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / university / education

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.