Nani, Vamsi spring a surprise at Lokesh’s zoom meet with SSC students

Stunned Telugu Desam Party leader logs off immediately

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh concluded his zoom meeting with SSC students abruptly on Thursday upon noticing that former Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) and Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi too were present.

While the interaction with Mr. Lokesh is for the students, Mr. Nani and Mr. Vamsi participated in it with the student IDs. Stunned at their presence, Mr. Lokesh logged off.

Later, in a statement, Mr. Lokesh said that Mr. Nani and Mr. Vamsi tried to create ruckus during his zoom conference with the failed SSC students only to divert public attention from the alleged murder of Gangadhara Reddy, an accused in the murder of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

“The TDP is not afraid of the ruling party’s murder politics. As a responsible opposition party, it will continue its fight till the accused are brought to book,” he said.