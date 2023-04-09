Nandyal traffic head constable ‘dupes’ aspirants of jobs in software companies

April 09, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - NANDYAL

A head constable attached to the Traffic Police Station here allegedly duped several people including some of his colleagues promising them or their children jobs in software companies. According to a complaint lodged at the Nandyal Taluka Police Station, the accused, Kummari Shivayya, allegedly amassed ₹50 lakh by duping people.

According to the complaint, Shivayya’s daughter, a computer science engineering graduate, had secured a job in a reputed software company in Bengaluru with a hefty pay package about a year ago. Shivayya publicised this through social media groups.

Taking advantage of his daughter’s achievement, Shivayya allegedly started collecting money from people, promising them a direct placement in software companies without interviews.

Among the victims is Niranjan, a resident of Nandyal, who lodged a police complaint. The Nandyal Police registered a case against Shivayya.

After collecting money, Shivayya would send fake e-mails to the job aspirants. Many aspirants dialled the phone numbers mentioned in the e-mails but did not get any response. Some of the victims met Shivayya who told them that the placements had been put off by some months.

Recently, some victims including a bank officer and some police personnel questioned Shivayya about the appointments he had promised and the latter told them that he would return their money in instalments. However, the victims lodged a police complaint. The police said that a search had ben launched to trace Shivayya.