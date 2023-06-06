Nandyal to be the first district to distribute jowar through PDS in AP

June 06, 2023 07:19 am | Updated 07:19 am IST - NANDYAL

Nandyal has become the first district in Andhra Pradesh to procure millets directly from the farmers, paying them remunerative prices and also distributing the millets through Public Distribution System, said Joint Collector T. Nishanthi.

The District Manager of the District Supplies Office, Additional Directors Agriculture and Mandal Agriculture Officers jointly procured 2859.150 MT of jowar directly from the farmers in view of the International Year of Millets.

They deposited ₹8.55 crore directly into the farmers’ bank accounts in 2022-23.

The Joint Collector said with the coordinated effort of all the departments, they procured the highest quantity of jowar in any district in the State.

Nandyal District Civil Supplies Manager, in a statement, said that all those who hold a ration card could opt for 3 kgs of jowar instead of the 3 kg rice they are eligible for, and it will be given free of cost

Ms. Nishanthi said that the jowar was rich in iron, micro-nutrients, and proteins that people need for health. Hence, those interested could avail of the facility provided by the State government.

The district supplied 1 kg jowar per cardholder in May 2023 on an experimental basis. Now, it will be a full-fledged distribution for all.

The Centre and State governments have been encouraging farmers to grow and consume millets.

Mr. Ramasubba Reddy, a millet grower and processor from Nandyal, had featured in the 100th episode of the Prime Minister’s ‘Man-ki-Baat’ programme.