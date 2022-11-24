  1. EPaper
Nandyal startup Sattva Millets displays its products in Delhi

Union Ministry of Agriculture invites the startup for International Year of Millets-2023 pre-launch event

November 24, 2022 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - NANDYAL 

Ramesh Susarla
Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar visiting the Sattva Millets stall in New Delhi on Thursday.

Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar visiting the Sattva Millets stall in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Sattva Millets and Food Products, an Anupur-based startup that produces organic millets, displayed 30 products at the pre-launch event of International Year of Millets-2023 in New Delhi on Thursday. The stratup was invited by the Union Ministry of Agriculture for the programnme. 

Union Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar, his External Affairs counterpart S. Jaishankar and about 150 ambassadors and representatives of various countries visited the stall. The visitors were impressed by the millets laddu, chidva, and biscuits.

Sattva Millets founder K.V. Rama Subba Reddy said the Appollo Hospitals group was procuring about 1 tonnes of products for serving to the patients and cooking at its canteen. “We are engaged in an end-to-end process in millets right from farming to collection through Farmer Producer Organisation, primary processing and then converting them into ready-to-eat products,” said Mr. Subba Reddy. Millet flours, muruku and semolina are some of the popular products of the startup.

The Union External Affairs Minister said that increased production and consumption of ancient grains could help meet supply uncertainties created by the COVID-19, conflict, and climate change. The Union Minister of Agriculture said millets would improve self-reliance, promote decentralised production and improve farmers’ income.

