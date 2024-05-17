GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nandyal SP attributes peaceful polling to tough precautionary measures

The district had witnessed general elections without any faction-related violence for the first time, he says

Updated - May 17, 2024 07:56 pm IST

Published - May 17, 2024 07:55 pm IST - NANDYAL

The Hindu Bureau
Superintendent of Police K. Raghuveer Reddy addressing a media conference in Nandyal on Friday.

Nandyal Superintendent of Police (SP), K. Raghuveer Reddy, said that the peaceful conclusion of the polling process here on May 13 (Monday), was a consequence of the tough measures instituted by the police department to keep trouble-mongers at bay.

Addressing a media conference here on Friday, he said that for the first time, the district had witnessed general elections without any faction-related violence, normally resulting in deaths and destruction.

Mr. Raghuveer Reddy listed the series of precautionary measures taken, such as the bind-over of 8,522 trouble-mongers; tightening of surveillance at the inter-district check-posts to prevent the entry of liquor, freebies and cash; deployment of Central Armed Police Forces to conduct flag marches in sensitive and critical villages to instil courage among residents to step out to cast their votes.

“The Quick Response Teams (QRT) and flying squads were made to monitor the polling stations under their purview on the polling day and the police officers were given a free hand to deal with the situation without fear or favour,” he added.

The SP also appealed to the media to practice restraint and avoid sensationalising trivial issues that could disturb the peace on ground.

