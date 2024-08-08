GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nandyal police nab key accused in YSRCP leader’s murder

Published - August 08, 2024 09:13 pm IST - NANDYAL

The Hindu Bureau

The Nandyal district police have so far arrested 16 persons, including key accused Buddareddy Srinivasa Reddy, in connection with the sensational murder of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Pasupuleti Subbarayudu. With the murder assuming political overtones, the police department acted swiftly in nabbing Srinivasa Reddy, along with four others on Thursday.

It was on August 4 that a group of three dozen men, armed with sticks and sickles, barged into Subbarayudu’s house and attacked him, killing him on the spot and leaving his wife Bala Subbamma bleeding.

Taking a serious view, the department suspended the Nandyal Rural Circle Inspector (CI) Sivakumar Reddy and Mahanandi Sub-Inspector (SI) Nagendra Prasad for dereliction of duty. However, it is learnt that a running feud over land property was the cause of hatred between Srinivasa Reddy and the deceased, though they were associated with rival political parties.

The police achieved significant progress in the case on Thursday by arresting Buddareddy Srinivasa Reddy (51), Koraprolu Bharat Reddy (19), Shaik Mujaitulla (37), Kandula Rambhupal Reddy (43) and Dudekula Kasim (41).

