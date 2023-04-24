Nandyal police nab 3-member highway robbery gang

April 24, 2023 07:12 am | Updated 07:12 am IST - NANDYAL

The Nandyal district police have busted a three-member gang for allegedly resorting to robberies and thefts on the highways in the district.

Nandyal Superintendent of Police K. Raghuveer Reddy said that the gang leader Sanjay Padihar, a native of Makwada village in Shajapur district in Madhya Pradesh, was arrested on Saturday. With the help of the leader, the other two persons were also arrested.

Earlier, the Pyapili police in the district booked a case and arrested the gang leader and recovered shaving blade boxes worth ₹5.92 lakh and a car worth ₹8 lakh from them.

The gang had stolen 17 cigarette boxes in February and 65 shaving blade boxes in March on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru National Highway 44. Subsequently, two cases were booked at the Pyapili police station, he added.