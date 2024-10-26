Nandyal police focussing on visible policing to curb anti-social elements

To curb the anti-social activities, particularly in the district headquarters, the Nandyal District Police has focussed on strengthening visible policing and keeping a track on anti-social elements.

According to police officials, there is an increase in bodily offences with the spurt in real estate activity and other factors in Nandyal and surroundings. To control the crime rate, the district police have taken various measures like increasing surveillance by installing more CCTVs and strengthening patrolling.

All the police patrolling vehicles, including the Blue Colts vehicles, have been fitted with GPS for the police control room to have access to the location of the vehicles.

“Once the control room receives any information about any suspicious activity or complaint about any illegal activity, the control room can easily know the nearest police vehicle and alert them about the complaint. This will bring down the response time to a complaint,’’ Nandyal District Superintendent of Police Adhiraj Sngh Rana told The Hindu.

Simultaneously, with the installation of GPS, the officials can also monitor the movement of the patrolling vehicles and whether they are performing their beat duties or not.

On the other hand, we have intensified vigil on the movement of rowdy-sheeters, the SP said. Mr. Adhiraj Singh Rana said the rowdy-sheeters, who are still active and are involving in criminal activities, have been identified.

“Two constables from the police station under which a rowdy-sheet is opened would have to monitor the activities of the person 24X7. Every movement of the rowdy-sheet should be tracked by the constables and if the person is involved in any criminal activity, the constables would be held responsible,’’ the SP added.

Police officials said the rowdy-sheeters are involving in land disputes, settlements and extortion in the wake of increasing land values and real estate boom in the district.

