GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nandyal police focussing on visible policing to curb anti-social elements

According to police officials, there is an increase in the bodily offences with the spurt in real estate activity and other factors in Nandyal and surroundings

Published - October 26, 2024 01:20 pm IST - KURNOOL

Hareesh P

To curb the anti-social activities, particularly in the district headquarters, the Nandyal District Police has focussed on strengthening visible policing and keeping a track on anti-social elements.

According to police officials, there is an increase in bodily offences with the spurt in real estate activity and other factors in Nandyal and surroundings. To control the crime rate, the district police have taken various measures like increasing surveillance by installing more CCTVs and strengthening patrolling.

Police Commemoration Day observed in Kurnool, Nandyal and Anantapur

All the police patrolling vehicles, including the Blue Colts vehicles, have been fitted with GPS for the police control room to have access to the location of the vehicles.

“Once the control room receives any information about any suspicious activity or complaint about any illegal activity, the control room can easily know the nearest police vehicle and alert them about the complaint. This will bring down the response time to a complaint,’’ Nandyal District Superintendent of Police Adhiraj Sngh Rana told The Hindu.

Simultaneously, with the installation of GPS, the officials can also monitor the movement of the patrolling vehicles and whether they are performing their beat duties or not.

On the other hand, we have intensified vigil on the movement of rowdy-sheeters, the SP said. Mr. Adhiraj Singh Rana said the rowdy-sheeters, who are still active and are involving in criminal activities, have been identified.

Over 50 vehicles, 20 litres of illicit liquor seized in Nandyal district

“Two constables from the police station under which a rowdy-sheet is opened would have to monitor the activities of the person 24X7. Every movement of the rowdy-sheet should be tracked by the constables and if the person is involved in any criminal activity, the constables would be held responsible,’’ the SP added.

Police officials said the rowdy-sheeters are involving in land disputes, settlements and extortion in the wake of increasing land values and real estate boom in the district.

Published - October 26, 2024 01:20 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Kurnool

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.