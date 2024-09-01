Nandyal on alert following heavy rains

In view of the incessant rains and the rising water level in the water bodies, the Nandyal district administration has taken up extensive measures to deal with the ongoing situation.

Minister for Law and Minorities Welfare N. Md. Farook went around the areas abutting the Kundu river and inspected the measures initiated to ensure constant supply of essential commodities and drinking water in areas prone to face submergence.

He instructed the Electricity Department officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the town and also directed the Roads and Buildings (R&B) officials to keep a check on trees falling across the roads and highways due to the heavy winds.

Meanwhile, the District Collector Rajakumari Ganiya has instructed the officials concerned to not allow any traffic on the bridge atop Maddileru stream. With the water level in Kundu river going up, she directed the Irrigation, Municipal and Revenue officials to alert the people residing in the low-lying areas.

