Andhra Pradesh

Nandyal MVI arrested over ‘bribe’ of ₹8,000

The Kurnool branch of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) of Nandyal and a private transport agent for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹8,000, here on Saturday.

The accused were identified as V. Srinivasa Rao and K. Narasimhulu. According to ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police M. Nagabhushanam, they had received a complaint from B. Kareemullah Basha, a driver. The accused allegedly demanded a bribe from Mr. Basha to renew the registration of a vehicle driven by him.

ACB officials said that they laid a trap to arrest the duo. Both were caught red-handed at 11.40 a.m., officials said, adding that ₹18,850 in unaccounted cash was found in the possession of Mr. Narasimhulu.

The ACB has taken the duo into custody and will produce them in an ACB court on Sunday.

