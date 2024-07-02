Nandyal MP blames YSRCP govt. for economic crisis in Andhra Pradesh

Member of Parliament (Nandyal) Byreddy Shabari has held YSRCP government responsible for pushing Andhra Pradesh into an economic crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her maiden address in the Lok Sabha on July 2 (Tuesday), Ms. Shabari said the State had not witnessed any form of development nor creation of additional employment during the previous YSRCP term.

Hailing Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s role in Hyderabad’s development as an ‘IT and Biotech hub’, Ms. Shabari said the YSRCP government’s shift to the three-capital policy wreaked havoc, and brought development of Amaravati to a standstill.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her also spoke about the “shoddy progress” achieved in the Polavaram irrigation project in the last five years. She said the project had been completed by 70% when the YSRCP took over the reins from the TDP. It was in this backdrop that Ms. Shabari sought munificent support from the Central government to the State for its development.

‘Naidu a sword not crutch’

Earlier, Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee referred to the Prime Minister as walking with the help of “two crutches,” one of them being Mr. Naidu.

Raising objection to the term, Ms. Shabari termed Mr. Naidu a sword, not a crutch.

Mr. Banerjee had also erroneously referred to Mr. Naidu as having been arrested last year by the ED and CBI, for which Ms. Shabari clarified that the arrest by the A.P. CID, which happened in her own constituency, was an act of “political vendetta.” by the YSRCP government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.