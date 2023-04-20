ADVERTISEMENT

Nandyal forest officials rescue 10-foot-long crocodile from open well at Panyam

April 20, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - NANDYAL

The entire area was inundated by flood water five years ago and the crocodile, then a baby, might have landed into the well from the canal nearby, says DFO

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla

The crocodile that was rescued from an open well at Panyam in Nandyal district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The forest officials have rescued a crocodile from an open well at Panyam in Nandyal district and released it into Kottala Cheruvu in Atmakur. District Forest Officer Vineet Kumar said that the broad-snotted crocodile was weighing about 200 kg and 10 feet in length.

An old woman saw the crocodile in the well and alerted the villagers, who informed the Forest Department. The officials rushed to the spot and rescued the crocodile with the help of an earthmover. Crocodiles are listed in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

“It is surprising that the crocodile, aged about 7 years, survived in the well. How it came inside the well is still a mystery. It might have come from a canal near the well when the entire area was inundated by flood water five years ago. It is possible that the crocodile, then a baby, would have landed in the well and has been surviving on small inspects and toads,” Mr. Vineet Kuma told The Hindu on Thursday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Star tortoises rescued

Meanwhile, the Forest Department has rescued seven star tortoises from the premises of a school in Nandyal. “The tortoises released have been released in a scrub jungle, which is the most suitable habitat for these endangered species,” said the DFO.

Star tortoises are found in large numbers in Anantapur, Kurnool and Chittoor districts and there were many instances of their smuggling. Considered lucky charm, a star tortoise commands a price of ₹50,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US