Nandyal forest officials rescue 10-foot-long crocodile from open well at Panyam

April 20, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - NANDYAL

The forest officials have rescued a crocodile from an open well at Panyam in Nandyal district and released it into Kottala Cheruvu in Atmakur. District Forest Officer Vineet Kumar said that the broad-snotted crocodile was weighing about 200 kg and 10 feet in length.

An old woman saw the crocodile in the well and alerted the villagers, who informed the Forest Department. The officials rushed to the spot and rescued the crocodile with the help of an earthmover. Crocodiles are listed in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

“It is surprising that the crocodile, aged about 7 years, survived in the well. How it came inside the well is still a mystery. It might have come from a canal near the well when the entire area was inundated by flood water five years ago. It is possible that the crocodile, then a baby, would have landed in the well and has been surviving on small inspects and toads,” Mr. Vineet Kuma told The Hindu on Thursday.

Star tortoises rescued

Meanwhile, the Forest Department has rescued seven star tortoises from the premises of a school in Nandyal. “The tortoises released have been released in a scrub jungle, which is the most suitable habitat for these endangered species,” said the DFO.

Star tortoises are found in large numbers in Anantapur, Kurnool and Chittoor districts and there were many instances of their smuggling. Considered lucky charm, a star tortoise commands a price of ₹50,000.