Nandyal district police forms Quick Reaction Teams to tackle illegal activities, VIP bandobust

Nandyal police have formed Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) at the divisional headquarters level for taking prompt action against any law and order issues and VIP bandobust. These personnel are trained in martial arts, controlling mobs as well as administering CPR to those in need in emergency situations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the direction of Superintendent of Police (SP) Adhiraj Singh Rana, the QRT has been formed with 11 members and would be available at the disposal of the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) for emergency situations. “The QRT will be stationed at the sub-division office and will take orders from the DSP,’’ Mr. Rana told The Hindu.

The teams have been given training by the Armed Reserve police on the lines of Special Party police who are utilised for VIP bandobust, however. unlike the Special Party police, the QRT would not be used for combing operations, the SP said.

In Nandyal district, there are four sub-divisional police limits with each sub-division having nearly 10 police stations. The SDPO or the DSP can send the team to any place within their jurisdiction for VIP bandobust and special operations like raids on illegal ganja transportation, illicit liquor dens, matka operators and cordon and search operations.

The QRTs are already conducting cordon and search operations and raids but they have not participated in any VIP bandobust yet as there was not much VIP movement since their formation, officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.