Nandyal Collector inspects arrangements for Chief Minister’s arrival on first-ever seaplane near Srisailam temple

Published - November 05, 2024 08:39 pm IST - NANDYAL

The Hindu Bureau

Nandyal District Collector G. Rajakumari and Superintendent of Police Adhiraj Singh Rana inspecting the arrangements for the launch of seaplane service from Vijayawada to Srisailam, at Patalaganga near Srisailam on Tuesday.

Nandyal district administration is currently making arrangements for the arrival of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the seaplane at Patalaganga near Srisailam temple on the day of its launch on November 9 (Saturday).

Nandyal District Collector Rajakumari Ganeria, Superintendent of Police (SP) Adhiraj Singh Rana, Sri Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam in-charge executive officer E. Chandrasekhar Reddy and other officials inspected the arrangements for the launch of the seaplane service at Patalaganga boating point on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Rajakumari said that the seaplane, which would start at Punnami Ghat in Vijayawada would land at the Nalgonda Tunnel near Srisailam project. From there, it would reach the plastic jet at Patalaganga boating point. Mr. Naidu will reach Srisailam temple from Patalaganga through ropeway.

The Collector inspected the security arrangements, VIP seating arrangements, green rooms and other essentials at the boating point. She directed the Rural Water Supply officials to make arrangements for supply of water, parking and temporary toilets. She asked officials to maintain hygiene and cleanliness at ropeway building, cabin and also on the trekking path to Patalaganga.

