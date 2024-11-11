Nandyal collector asks officials to complete land acquisition

Nandyal Collector Rajakumari Ganeria on Monday asked officials to complete the acquisition of land that was pending for the construction of national highways and railway lines in the district.

Ms. Rajakumari Ganeria held a review with the officials on various development activities as part of Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) at the district collectorate on Monday. On the occasion, the Collector asked the Revenue Divisional Officers to review the progress of acquisition with the tahsildars and speed up the acquisition. He said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is reviewing the land acquisition for major projects and the process should be speeded up.

Ms. Rajakumari Ganeria said the district should be among the top five in all development parameters in the State, and action would be taken against officials if the district is among the last 10 districts in terms of development. She said the district is lagging in construction of rooftop water-harvesting structures and horticulture plantations and labour mobilisation for MNREGA works and 100% results should be achieved by Thursday.

Mr. Rajakumari Ganeria questioned officials for failing to get approval for constructing Gokulam sheds and Palle Vanams and asked them to send proposals for the same immediately.

The Collector said 1,026 CC road works have been sanctioned under week-long “Palle Pandaga - Panchayati” celebrations and of them, 170 works have been grounded and 33 works completed. She instructed the panchayat engineering officials to ground the remaining works at the earliest. The collector asked the officials concerned to submit day-wise reports on the progress of works related to construction of toilets and soak pits and providing water at Anganwadi centres as there was a delay in the progress of these works.