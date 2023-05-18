HamberMenu
Nandyal clash: police on high alert ahead of Lokesh’s padayatra in Allagadda

Akhila Priya is in judicial custody, while A.V. Subba Reddy is confined to his home after getting discharged from hospital

May 18, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - NANDYAL

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Nandyal district police are now focussing on the smooth conduct of Yuva Galam padayatra as the Telugu Desam Party general secretary Nara Lokesh is set to enter Allagadda Assembly constituency in two days, after completing the Banaganapalle leg, which he will begin on Friday.

After the clashes at Kothapalli on the outskirts of Nandyal town between the supporters of former APMIDC chairman A.V. Subba Reddy and former Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya, both belonging to the TDP, the police are in no mood to take chances.

Nandyal Deputy Superintendent of Police C. Maheswara Reddy said they were keeping an eye on the political developments and getting inputs from all departments. “The police are also investigating the counter case filed by Ms. Akhila Priya alleging that Mr. Subba Reddy had snatched her chunni during the padayatra and, depending on the evidences available, we will take action,” the DSP added.

Mr. Subba Reddy was discharged from hospital on Wednesday and is confined to his house in Nandyal town.

Ms. Akhila Priya is in judicial custody till May 30 and will likely miss the padayatra in her constituency. “In case Mr. A.V. Subba Reddy participates in the padayatra, the police will keep a close watch on the developments, though internally the party might discipline its cadre and ensure no untoward incident takes place,” he added.

‘Allegations baseless’

Meanwhile, in a retort through a video message to the allegations made by Ms. Akhila Priya, Mr. Subba Reddy’s daughter Ms. Jashwanti Reddy said that she levelled baseless allegations on her father. “Ms. Akhila Priya should remember that my father had taken care of her as a child and levelling such cheap allegations on a person who is of her father’s stature, is not acceptable,” Ms. Jashwanti Reddy added.

She reminded Ms. Akhila Priya about how the late Bhuma Nagi Reddy used to tell people that there were no differences with Mr. Subba Reddy. She lamented that ‘‘Ms. Akhila Priya had got her father attacked’‘ for no reason and recalled two other “such physical attacks” on her father by the former Minister.

Ms. Jashwanti Reddy, who has political ambitions, appealed to the TDP leadership to not give the party ticket to Akhila Priya but prefer someone from her family. “Otherwise, I will ensure the defeat of Ms. Akhila Priya in the elections,” she added.

