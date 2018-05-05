Nandi TV awards announced

Andhra Pradesh State Film, Television and Theatre Development Corporation (APS-FTVTDC) Nandi Television Film Awards for the years 2014, 2015 and 2016 were announced by three separate juries in the presence of FTVTDC Chairman Ambica Krishna and Managing Director S. Venkateshwar at the CM’s camp office here on Saturday.

Addressing the media, Mr. Krishna said 68 awards would be presented for the year 2014, 69 for 2015 and 71 for 2016. The details of awards can be seen on the website https://apsftvtdc.in

The Nandi TV Awards have completed 25 years and the film awards 50 years and befitting celebrations are being planned. Nearly 20,000 people are dependent on the television field for their livelihood, he said.

Infrastructure sought

Mr. Krishna further stated that a delegation of TV Film Producers’ Council met Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and sought the government’s support to the creation of infrastructure such as digital studios for development of the television industry.

They also requested the CM to accord permissions free of charge for shootings at outdoor locations and to provide other facilities to improve the living standards of the artistes and technicians.

The CM asked Mr. Krishna to submit a report on the necessary steps to be taken.