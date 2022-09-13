Andhra Pradesh

Nandamuri Nagar reservoir pipeline works inaugurated

Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi along with MLC Md. Ruhulla and others laid the stone for the construction of a drinking water supply pipeline and storm water drain at ₹4 crore at Nandamuri Nagar of the city on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Bhagyalakshmi said that the works were taken up with the 15th Finance Commission funds. She said that works would be completed as per the schedule.

The pipeline being laid at a cost of ₹3.6 crore is for the reservoir being constructed in the extension area of Nandamuri Nagar. Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, Deputy Mayors A. Shailaja and Bellam Durga and others were present.


