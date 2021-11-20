Nandamuri family unitedly counters ‘insult’ to Nara Bhuvaneswari

ANANTAPUR

20 November 2021 19:29 IST

YSRCP leader warned of ‘befitting’ reply

The entire Nandamuri family, led by Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the YSR Congress Party leaders, who allegedly ‘insulted’ Nara Bhuvaneshwari, wife of Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu, and warned them of ‘befitting’ counter/ reply if they tried this yet again.

At a joint press conference at his residence in Hyderabad, Mr. Balakrishna took strong objection to dragging the name of his sister, Ms. Bhuvaneshwari, and making some “unpalatable” comments in the Legislative Assembly on Friday, which he said had emotionally disturbed Mr. Naidu to such an extent for the first time, as the YSRCP leaders resorted to a personal attack on a woman, who was apolitical and never interfered in politics.

Describing the proceedings of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Friday, he said it felt like entering a “cow shed”, and blamed the Assembly Speaker for allegedly failing to maintain the decorum of the House by allowing personal character assassination of a woman who was carrying on her own business and never made any political comments. He took objection to the comments made by Dwarapudi Chandrasekhar Reddy, Ambati Rambabu, Kodali Nani, and Vallabhaneni Vamsi, and asked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to rein in his party leaders.

“I am fine with issue-based discussion, criticism, or counter-criticism in the Assembly. But just to humiliate the Opposition leader by dragging in women in their house when he gives some suggestions for the good of the people of the State, is not acceptable,” Mr. Balakrishna added. If the YSRCP leaders failed to mend their ways, people know how to change them, said the Hindupur MLA. “Let the YSRCP not play mind games by dragging in apolitical women into their discussions and power is not permanent,” he quipped.

Members of the Nandamuri family —Nandamuri Vasundhara Devi, Garapati Lokeshwari, Kumudini, Nara Brahmani, and others — too expressed their displeasure at the way Mr. Naidu was allegedly humiliated, and promised to fight unitedly to protect their self-respect.