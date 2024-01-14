GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nandamuri family arrives at Naidu’s village for Sankranti festival

January 14, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

The family members of actor and TDP leader Nandamuri Balakrishna reached the ancestral house of TDP national president and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu at Naravaripalle, 20 km from here, on January 14 (Sunday) to take part in the Sankranti festival.

Festive mood prevailed in the village as colourful rangolis were drawn and the residents lit ‘Bhogi Mantalu’. Nandamuri Balakrishna, who visits the village every Sankranti, missed it this time, while his siblings Nandamuri Ramakrishna and K. Lokeswari reached the village for the festivities.

Mr. Balakrishna’s wife N. Vasundhara, younger daughter Tejaswini, grandson Nara Devansh (son of Nara Lokesh) also reached the village. The family members watched the Rangoli competitions held for the villagers and distributed prizes to the winners.

TDP leaders M. Sugunamma, Pulivarthi Sudha Reddy and A. Ravi Naidu took part in the festival.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati

