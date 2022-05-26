Name YSR district after Ambedkar, demands JSP leader

YSRCP govt. creating rift among communities for political gain, he alleges

YSRCP govt. creating rift among communities for political gain, he alleges

VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party (JSP) spokesman P. Venkata Mahesh demanded that the YSR (Kadapa) district should be named after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar if the government held him in such high esteem, or form the 27th district with Pulivendula as the headquarters and name it as ‘Bhim Rao district’.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Mr. Mahesh said the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) could claim to have reverence for Dr. Ambedkar by making the Chief Minister’s own constituency a new district named after Ambedkar.

He maintained that the YSRCP government was clearly doing politics over the name of Dr. Ambedkar.

“The violence that broke out at Amalapuram could be prevented but the government was bent on deriving political mileage out of the issue by deliberately giving the hooligans a free run on the streets. What happened was an attempt to drive a wedge among different communities in the peaceful region as part of the YSRCP’s vote bank politics,” alleged the JSP leader.