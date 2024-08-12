ADVERTISEMENT

Name Telugu University proposed in Rajamahendravaram after NTR, says Vishwa Hindi Parishad chief

Published - August 12, 2024 03:00 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Lakshmi Prasad recalled that the Telugu University established in undivided Andhra Pradesh was the brainchild of the NTR

The Hindu Bureau

Vishwa Hindi Parishad president Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad.

President of Vishwa Hindi Parishad Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad on August 11 (Sunday) hailed the State government’s decision to sanction ₹50 crore for establishment of Telugu University in Rajamahendravaram. He appealed to the government to name the institution after former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Dr. Lakshmi Prasad recalled that the Telugu University established in undivided Andhra Pradesh was the brainchild of the NTR and that he was the Chancellor of the institution.

He said the government’s decision to establish Telugu University and Ambedkar University in the residual Andhra Pradesh would benefit students who had been waiting for them.

He said 35 acres of land and suitable buildings were also available to establish the proposed Telugu University in Rajamahendravaram.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US