Name Telugu University proposed in Rajamahendravaram after NTR, says Vishwa Hindi Parishad chief

President of Vishwa Hindi Parishad Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad on August 11 (Sunday) hailed the State government’s decision to sanction ₹50 crore for establishment of Telugu University in Rajamahendravaram. He appealed to the government to name the institution after former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao.

In a statement, Dr. Lakshmi Prasad recalled that the Telugu University established in undivided Andhra Pradesh was the brainchild of the NTR and that he was the Chancellor of the institution.

He said the government’s decision to establish Telugu University and Ambedkar University in the residual Andhra Pradesh would benefit students who had been waiting for them.

He said 35 acres of land and suitable buildings were also available to establish the proposed Telugu University in Rajamahendravaram.