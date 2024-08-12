GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Name Telugu University proposed in Rajamahendravaram after NTR, says Vishwa Hindi Parishad chief

Lakshmi Prasad recalled that the Telugu University established in undivided Andhra Pradesh was the brainchild of the NTR

Published - August 12, 2024 03:00 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Vishwa Hindi Parishad president Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad.

Vishwa Hindi Parishad president Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad.

President of Vishwa Hindi Parishad Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad on August 11 (Sunday) hailed the State government’s decision to sanction ₹50 crore for establishment of Telugu University in Rajamahendravaram. He appealed to the government to name the institution after former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao.

In a statement, Dr. Lakshmi Prasad recalled that the Telugu University established in undivided Andhra Pradesh was the brainchild of the NTR and that he was the Chancellor of the institution.

He said the government’s decision to establish Telugu University and Ambedkar University in the residual Andhra Pradesh would benefit students who had been waiting for them.

He said 35 acres of land and suitable buildings were also available to establish the proposed Telugu University in Rajamahendravaram.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.