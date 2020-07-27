Name proposed Palnadudist. after Joshua: Varla

27 July 2020 22:34 IST

‘The poet had always fought against discrimination against Dalits’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Varla Ramaiah on Monday appealed to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to name the proposed Palnadu district after Gurram Joshua, who had modernised Telugu poetry and literature, and championed the cause of the poorer sections of the society.

Letter to CM

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, Mr. Ramaiah mentioned that Joshua’s 125th birth anniversary would be celebrated on September 28. “Not only had the poet fought for the Dalit rights through his works, but also raised his voice against social discrimination, exploitation and segregation,” said the TDP leader.

Saying that Joshua was born in Vinukonda of Palnadu region, Mr. Ramaiah said that naming the proposed Palnadu district after the poet would be a fitting tribute.

Advertising

Advertising