Andhra Pradesh

Name proposed Palnadudist. after Joshua: Varla

‘The poet had always fought against discrimination against Dalits’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Varla Ramaiah on Monday appealed to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to name the proposed Palnadu district after Gurram Joshua, who had modernised Telugu poetry and literature, and championed the cause of the poorer sections of the society.

Letter to CM

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, Mr. Ramaiah mentioned that Joshua’s 125th birth anniversary would be celebrated on September 28. “Not only had the poet fought for the Dalit rights through his works, but also raised his voice against social discrimination, exploitation and segregation,” said the TDP leader.

Saying that Joshua was born in Vinukonda of Palnadu region, Mr. Ramaiah said that naming the proposed Palnadu district after the poet would be a fitting tribute.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 27, 2020 10:36:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/name-proposed-palnadudist-after-joshua-varla/article32206610.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY